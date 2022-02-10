SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The WM Phoenix Open is in full swing this week. The golf industry has really spiked over the past few years. In Arizona alone, nearly 600,000 people play golf on a regular basis. And golf pumps nearly $6 billion into Arizona's economy every year.
Brooke Guerrero says she swung a golf club for the first time about a year ago, and she's been hooked ever since. "Definitely. I feel like I've started to take it more seriously because I feel like I kind of have a knack for it," Guerrero said.
She's not alone. The latest numbers from The National Golf Foundation indicate 25 million people played a round of golf in 2020, which is up 500,000 from the year before. And the number of golfers continues to climb, which means big money for the golf industry.
"A few years ago, we were making a few hundred clubs a day," Brad Schweigert told us. He's the Chief Product Officer for a Valley golf manufacturer called PXG. "Now, we're making thousands of clubs a day. Just the amount of volume we've grown has been just tremendous."
Schweigert says interest in golf traditionally comes and goes. "We had a boom in the Arnold Palmer era and then Jack Nicklaus era. Then, of course, another boom in the Tiger Woods era. And the game started to slowly decline. But then, COVID-19 hit the U.S, and that spurred new interest into golf," Schweigert said.
The theory is that people staying home had too much time on their hands. So, they picked up a club and discovered a sport that they had never thought about before. In fact, 3 million new people tried golf in 2020.
"We've seen a huge uptick in rounds played, usage, the equipment industry has taken off," Brad said.
And the revived interest in golf is even making a mark on golfing attire,
In 2020, the golf clothing market generated more than $831 million, and in the next decade, it's expected to reach more than $1.5 billion. For Brad and his company, they're doing what they can to keep up with the surge. They've grown to more than 700 employees and are still hiring professionals to help customize PXG clubs for players trying to up their game.
The company starts with an 11-pound block of metal, and it's crafted into the perfect club iron. It's then put into a robotic swing machine and tested for accuracy to ensure the club is tailored to the specific person it was created for. For example, people just like Guerrero, who may be fairly new to golf, but there are countless others just like her fueling the sport.
"I have girlfriends, so we get out and golf, and we're getting our kids into golf lessons. It's also just a safer sport you can play your entire life. Just the longevity of it," Guerrero explained.
And that's another reason more people are playing golf. It's not a contact sport, and age really doesn't matter. Give it a try. You just might like it.