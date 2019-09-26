3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - "I mean I'm surprised it happened so quickly," said Cindy McPeters.
She is reacting to the sweeping changes that were just made to ServiceArizona.com.
[WATCH: Identity theft victims react to ADOT's changes to Service Arizona following investigation]
That's the state's website where you can conveniently register your car or even order a duplicate driver's license for yourself.
But that so-called convenience caused a gaping loophole that allowed scammers to steal people's identity.
And that's exactly what happened to McPeters.
"It's made me physically sick, a nervous wreck. It's very upsetting," said McPeters.
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, McPeters and her husband explained how a woman, posing as her in bank surveillance photos, was able to withdraw $4,500 from McPeters' account using her actual driver's license.
[READ MORE: Arizona drivers' license 'loophole' exposed]
We now know that the suspect was reportedly able to get a duplicate copy of McPeters' driver's license through Service Arizona.
But the Arizona Department of Transportation, which runs the website, says it's now implementing changes after what we discovered.
[RELATED: ServiceArizona website targeted by ID thieves, ADOT to change portals]
"I'm very thankful because it seemed like it took so long and months of phone calls and I was getting nowhere, nobody wanted to help," says McPeters.
ADOT says its first major change is that Arizonans will no longer be able to order a duplicate driver's license and have it sent to a different address.
[ARE YOU A VICTM? Contact Arizona's Family]
That's what the scammers have been doing. If you want your driver's license sent to another address, you'll have to do it in person and with the proper credentials.
McPeters says that security measure should have been there from the get-go.
"That's the way it should have been to begin with. Had it been that way, I wouldn't have gone through what I went through for the past year," said McPeters.
[RELATED: Steps to take to protect yourself from identity thieves]
Another change it says its making is that Arizonans will now have to provide their driver's license number for all transactions, which the agency says is another layer of identity authentication.
McPeters says that certainly makes sense.
"It makes me angry that they didn't do something earlier," says McPeters.
"And it took us to expose the problem," said Gary Harper.
"Yes," responded McPeters.
[READ MORE: ADOT makes sweeping changes to state website after Arizona's Family investigation]
And finally, ADOT says it's implementing a newly formed Online Fraud Task Force to aggressively investigate and discovers any fraudulent activity.
McPeters' husband Bob says he's satisfied knowing ADOT is finally doing something.
"Are you surprised they're actually making changes?" asked Harper.
"Yes and no. You guys went after them like bulldogs, and they listened," said Bob.