SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — You like golf, but maybe you're not ready to sink a ton of money into the sport. Used and refurbished balls may seem like an easy way to save a few bucks, but as 3 On Your Side found out, that choice could cost you your score.

Felipe Martinez golfs about once a week. He has a favorite brand of ball he uses, but he also doesn't mind picking up a ball someone else has lost along the course. "Every now and then, you'll find a good one," he smiled.

Other golfers, like Kirk White, religiously swap out their golf balls to make sure they are as new as possible. "Let's just say I walked off of 9 with a bogie, then I'm changing the ball out," White said. "It's kind of a little superstitious."

That superstition may have a very real impact on the game. MyGolfSpy put used golf balls to the test in its ball lab. Company founder Adam Beach said the multi-day test used robots to measure golf ball performance while removing as many variables as possible. "We didn't know what we were going to find. What I would say is this. Play the newest golf ball you can afford to play," Beach told 3 On Your Side. "After the first time you hit a golf ball, after the first hole, everybody is playing with a used golf ball."

MyGolfSpy tested varying degrees of used balls; light scuff, medium scuff, and heavy scuff. "The difference that we saw with a moderately scuffed golf ball, a used ball, something that hit a cart path, for driver distance, it was 32.5 yards difference. That's pretty drastic," Beach said. "Let's say you're a golfer and you have to clear the water and the water is 220 yards out, and you usually hit it 240. That's the difference between clearing the water and going in the water. You actually think that was your fault and it had nothing to do with you."

MyGolfSpy also put refurbished golf balls through rounds of testing, which included hitting the balls and cutting them open to examine the insides. "You never know what you're getting," Beach said. "A lot of times it's kind of like when you flip a house. You put in new carpet, put new paint on it. They are basically cosmetically making it look like a new ball with a new logo and new paint."

"When you put more paint on a ball, it makes it heavier. The diameter gets bigger, but it also fills in those holes called dimples, to where it affects the performance," Beach added. "When there are already options out there at the same price point for brand new balls that perform as good or better, then there really is no reason to play with a refurbished ball."