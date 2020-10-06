3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Now that the 2020 ballots are printed up and being mailed out, it's up to you, the voter, to complete the process.

"I am voting before-hand by mail," a man said.

Maricopa county election official claims your ballot is 'secure' 3 On Your Side caught up with registered voters at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

He's not the only one. In fact, nearly 78% of registered voters in Maricopa County have requested early ballots. If that's you, listen up. With the help of technology, you can now track your ballot every step of the way.

"You can check your status of your ballot from the moment we set it all the way to the moment you return it," said Reynaldo Valenzuela, director of Election Services in Maricopa County.

He says not many voters realize they can keep an eye on where their ballot is.

"We have a tracking services, intelligent mail barcode on that packet that tells us that it's made it to your mailbox," said Valenzuela.

Here's how it works. You need to go to Arizona Voter Information Portal and put in your last name, date of birth and other information. It will verify if you're registered, give your political affiliation and provide other information.

Then you need to head over to Maricopa County Voter Dashboard and click on the "Check Your Status" button for your ballot. Valenzuela says you can also text the county to get alerts on your phone.

"We will send them five texts, when it says it's mailed, one that says it's received, when it says under review. And let's say it's a questionable signature that we questioned it and they need to call it, or that it's a good signature, and they're good to go and it's counted," said Valenzuela.

Starting Oct. 7 through Nov. 3, early ballots can be dropped off at any 170 "vote centers" scattered across the county. You don't have to vote at a specific precinct. The voting centers will even provide drive-thru options like at sports stadiums across the county.

"Gone are the days of voting on Election Day. You now have a 27-day voting period, rather than just the one day," Valenzuela adds.

🔗 Click here for Maricopa County voting centers

🔗 Click here for ballot drop box locations