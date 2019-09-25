3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - ServiceArizona.com is a popular website operated by the state of Arizona. Tere, you can register your car, register to vote and even get a copy of your driver's license.
But 3 On Your Side and CBS 5 Investigates recently exposed how ID thieves have been using the site to get other people's drivers' licenses to open credit and steal their money.
Several suspects, including Lana Monst, have already been arrested and charged with identity theft and other crimes.
"Arizona for years was the number state in the country for identity theft," said Adam Levin.
He's a security expert who teaches businesses and consumers how to fight hackers and ID Thieves.
We asked him what Arizonans need to do now that we know Service Arizona is being breached.
"The first thing consumers should do if they find out their identity has been stolen is contact their insurance company or their financial services rep at their bank or credit union or their employer at work," said Levin.
He says that's because some organizations and institutions offer programs that assist victims work their way through ID theft.
Next, you'll need to establish two-factor authentication for all your financial accounts to keep the ID thief from accessing your money now that he or she may have your information.
Even if you're not a victim now, that doesn't mean you won't become one in the near future.
"The only reason why all of us haven't suffered identity theft at this particular moment is there's so many of us. There's so much information that bad guys just haven't gotten around to us yet," said Levin.
If you are a victim, file a report with the FTC, file a police report to start a paper trail and put fraud alerts on all of your accounts.
Levin says protecting your identity needs to be high on your priority list. After all, he says it's the scammers' mission to get your information or steal your identity.
"What you're up against is, we have day jobs, we raise families, we have schedules, with work, either we own, or we work. With a hacker, we are their day job," said Levin.
If you'd like to get a copy of your credit report, it's easy and it's free. Don't get confused with all the companies out there trying to say they're free.
There is only one website operated by the three credit bureaus.
For more information visit AnnualCreditReport.com.