PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- With virtual learning, kids are online a lot more than usual, and it may be tempting for students to skip out on class to play a game or watch some videos, but there are easy ways to track your kids to make sure they're staying on track with their school work.
Moms and dads, this is going to mean you have to do a little homework, but in the end it's going to be easier to see what your children are doing online.
"The good news is that all of the operating systems, whether it’s for Mac, Windows or even Google Chrome, they do have controls built into the platform and I think most people don’t realize the tools are there. You just need to turn them on," said Ken Colburn, from Data Doctors.
The operating systems all have activity trackers that allow parents to review how much time is spent on each app. Among the many features, across the platforms, parents can lock devices if it's time to tackle chores or go outside to play for recess, set time limits for apps and websites, and filter content. Colburn estimates it will take 20 to 30 minutes to do the setup.
"Each of the platforms offer different features, but for the most part you can set them up to alert you to certain activity or get sort of a log at the end of the day that tells you what happened and then obviously you have real-time access from your phone, from your computer from wherever you are to see what they’re actually doing at that moment," Colburn said.