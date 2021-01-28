PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- To mark Data Privacy Day, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is encouraging consumers to evaluate how much personal information they're handing over to companies.

Whether you realize it or not, every single app or website you use is likely collecting information about you. It could be your location, how long you’re using the app, or the types of products you're searching for, Brnovich said.

"You are the commodity," Brnovich said. "They’re not really tech companies. They’re advertising companies and the way they make money is by collecting as much information on you as possible, using algorithms and artificial intelligence to either sell you something or, quite frankly, manipulate you."

Brnovich has been involved in several lawsuits against tech giants Facebook and Google over privacy concerns. He says it is critical for consumers to realize what they’re agreeing to when they download an app or use a website.

"I believe very strongly that companies have to let you know what they’re collecting, how they’re collecting it, and if you want to opt out, you’ve got to be able to opt out."

To protect your privacy, Brnovich says you should delete any apps you aren’t using, avoid downloading apps or programs from unknown sources, and check your settings in each app to see if you’ve unknowingly allowed access to things like your microphone and camera.

The National Cybersecurity Alliance created a tool to help consumers check privacy and security settings for many popular devices and online services. Click here for more information.