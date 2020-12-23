PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - Phones, tablets, and gaming consoles are some of the hottest gifts of the season, but before kids find one of these connected devices under the Christmas tree, there are some safety risks for parents to consider.
Anything connected to the internet comes with a slew of risks from privacy to predators, explained Chris Hadnagy, a self-proclaimed ethical hacker and founder of the nonprofit Innocent Lives Foundation.
"If we give our child a phone, a tablet, a laptop, a gaming system, and we let them use that in the privacy of their room with no supervision or no monitoring or no internet monitoring at our home, then we're putting or child at risk," Hadnagy told 3 On Your Side. "It would be no different than having a child who's old enough to drive saying, 'Here are the keys. Go figure it out.'"
Using technology is a reality, and Hadnagy says it can be done safely. But parents have some work to do before new smart toys are connected.
"The first thing is non-technical," he said. "And that is having an open, honest conversation with your child about the dangers."
"The second thing I tell parents is, 'Learn how to monitor those devices,'" he continued. "If it's a phone or tablet, you can put software on there that can monitor those devices. As a parent myself, I always make it a rule to not do that stealthily. My daughter, I inform her, say, 'Hey, I'm going to use this app. Here's the website you can go look at it. I want you to know why I'm doing this. This is not because I want to read your private stuff. This is because I want to stop a bad guy from chatting with you.'"
It is also critical to ensure your network is secure, so things like smart cameras and monitors don't accidentally allow hackers to gain virtual access into your home.