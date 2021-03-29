PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - At some point, most Americans have carried at least some medical debt, but consumers may be able to get the bills wiped clean, just by asking, according to a new LendingTree study.
Most medical debt is unpredictable or unavoidable, and the top reasons for incurring medical debt include emergency room visits, specialist appointments, childbirth and dental care, according to LendingTree's Erika Giovanetti.
The company's study reveals 37% of Americans are currently in debt because of medical bills and the average medical debt is between $5,000 and $9,999. The survey also shows 75% of people who’ve had medical debt say they’ve tried to negotiate their bills, and of those, 93% have been successful, either getting their bills reduced or dropped.
"The best thing to do is to contact the medical provider’s billing office, provided you’ve already contacted your insurance company to make sure there are no errors on the bill," Giovanetti said. "The people on the other end of the line at your medical provider’s billing office are going to be the ones who have the power to make changes to that bill, whether that’s setting you up on an interest free payment plan, or being able to offer you a discount for paying in a lump sum."
Giovanetti also suggests shopping around for medical care if you're planning a procedure that is not an emergency. By negotiating costs up front, there will be no surprise charges on future bills.
"You do have the ability to ask the price tag up front when receiving medical care," Giovanetti said. "I’d also encourage people to research the cost of their care on websites like care blue book, which can give you an estimate of what other people in your area are paying for a procedure and that can give you a little bit of leverage."
According to the National Consumer Law Center, consumers should never pay medical debt by incurring other debt, so don't put medical debt on a credit card. If you owe a hospital for past due bills, by federal law, the hospital can not turn you away from the emergency room.