PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- For social media and advertising, 2021 is going to be all about nostalgia, as businesses use good times and good memories to try to connect with customers, according to advertising experts.
Joel Coen, the president of TruNorth Advisors, a company that specializes in marketing and advertising points to the new Match.com commercial featuring the Devil and a woman who calls herself 2020. The viral advertisement shows the duo going on a series of dates including a picnic in an empty football stadium.
"It is the Devil back from the movie in the 80s and then it’s some old songs from Taylor Swift, and just all these tiny, little hidden messages that go back to things that really resonate with people my age," Coen said.
He predicts the immensely popular Ryan Reynolds commercial is a sign of things to come in 2021.
"I'm seeing a lot more nostalgia overall kind of eking its way into marketing," he said. "It brings us back to a time when we’re not having to remember what we’re living through right now."
Consumers can also expect businesses to use memes, or still images with captions, across social media platforms.
"It's one of the most fascinating things I've seen happen this whole year," Coen said. "We are able to see searches volumes [for memes] within Google have gone up tremendously."
"A lot of it is based on nostalgia, but it is also based on being able to tell a story in multitudes of ways, with images we’re familiar with and messaging that’s funny," he added.
The pandemic will also follow consumers into 2021, and Coen says companies will have to continue focusing coronavirus content on the "4 Cs:" Community, Cleanliness, Contactless and Compassion.