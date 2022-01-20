GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It hasn't been delivered yet, but one of the first all-electric Hummers to roll off the line will be available at a Goodyear dealership.
"It's kind of setting the tone for the next decade to come," said Whitney Yates-Woods of Yates Buick GMC. "Obviously, we expect electric to be the way of the future, so we're very excited to be one of the dealers that was chosen to get this first all-electric vehicle from GM."
According to Reuters, just 3% of all cars sold in 2021 were electric. Several automakers have pledged to boost EV production over the next decade, and GM says it has an all-electric target date of 2035.
The transition away from gas-powered vehicles means dealerships have to make changes.
"This is something I've thought a lot about," Yates-Woods confessed. "What does our service department look like? I think I see a lot of computer updates, a lot of tire rotations. Obviously, they don't have oil changes. They don't have all the things that we're so used to doing as a dealership. From a sales perspective, I think it's similar. We just need to have more technology-based resources and our employees trained up on the technology."
Electric vehicles are heavier than similar, gas-powered vehicles, so dealerships also will need stronger equipment, including lifts and forklifts. The transition has already started at Yates Buick GMC. It has a lift that can handle 18,000 pounds.
"We'll be getting more like this when we go forward with more electric vehicles," Yates-Woods said. "We just started our initial planning and investment period. I would say an initial $500,000 investment to make sure we're compliant to receive those first electric vehicles from GM."
Yates-Woods also said the dealership has already installed charging stations, including a super-charging station that can charge 100 miles in 10 minutes.
The electric Hummer the dealership is getting will retail for more than $110,000. Yates-Woods expects a broader range of price points as GM introduces more electric vehicles.