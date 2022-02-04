PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Joe DiPastena was in severe pain. "I went to the closest emergency room where I live, which is Abrazo," he told 3 On Your Side. DiPastena says he was diagnosed with a kidney stone, and within a few hours, was sent home to heal. Then, the bill showed up. "It said I was responsible for $25,335!" DiPastena said. His limited insurance plan didn't cover the visit. "That's when I started to panic," he said.
DiPastena's itemized list of charges shows a CT scan of the pelvis and abdomen for more than $16,000. "It doesn't equate to what the rest of the world is charging," he said. Healthcare Bluebook, which tracks healthcare pricing, says in the Phoenix area, the same test typically costs $505 to about $4,000. 3 On Your Side found the estimated cost at a competing hospital to be less than $1,300.
"I wish I could say I'm surprised, but I'm not," said Caitlin Donovan, a spokesperson for the National Patient Advocate Foundation. "All over the country, hospitals, in particular, are getting away with radically inflating their prices where there's no connection between what it actually costs for something and what they're charging patients."
According to Donovan, about half of all medical bills have a mistake, so wait to receive your explanation of benefits before you pay anything. "It makes sure the provider is actually billing your insurance, rather than just charging you directly," Donovan said. "Charging the patient directly is the number one cause of mistakes that we see."
Donovan says patients facing higher-than-expected bills can also ask for assistance, request a payment plan, and try to negotiate the bill based on their cash price. "They can always bring the price down, and it behooves them to work with you," she added.
DiPastena tried unsuccessfully to get his hospital bill down on his own, so he contacted 3 On Your Side. After we got involved, the hospital investigated, and his $25,335 bill plummeted to less than $1,300. That's a 95% drop. "I was stunned," DiPastena said. "I had to ask him three times. $1,275? The final bill? He said, 'Yes,' and I was thrilled! I'm ready for retirement, no debt. That's where I want to be."
Abrazo did not tell 3 On Your Side why the original bill was so high, but in a statement said, "While the patient did present insurance information at the hospital, on further review it was determined his limited benefit health plan made him eligible for additional self-pay discounts."
Steps you can take to lower your medical bills
- Ask for assistance
- Request a payment plan
- Negotiate based on cash price
In January, the federal No Surprises Act went into effect, offering consumers some protection from higher-than-expected out-of-network medical bills. The federal government runs a website where people can lodge complaints and operates a toll-free number for the "No Surprises Help Desk," 800-985-3059.