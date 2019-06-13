3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Rene McKinley is breathing a sigh of relief these days. That's because she has her money back.
"Yes, that's a lot of money. It's a life's savings," McKinley told 3 On Your Side.
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, McKinley and her husband explained how they were out nearly $11,000 after hiring a company called We Can Fix It Remodeling, which also goes by the name We Fix Ugly Houses of Arizona.
[PREVIOUS STORY: State yanks contractor's license after company takes $100K+ from homeowners]
For all that money, the remodeling company drew up a handwritten invoice saying it would complete numerous projects like installing a new air conditioner for one of their bonus rooms and putting in a new front door for better curb appeal.
However, the couple says the company stopped showing up and the little work they did, was shoddy.
For instance, that so-called new front door that was supposed to be installed was actually a used door.
"This is a garage door to enter into a garage," McKinley told us. "It's a wooden garage door and not a front entry door.
Rene filed a complaint with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors which yanked the company's licensed after discovering We Can Fix It Remodeling had made off with more than $123,631 from numerous homeowners who filed complaints.
"We spent all our savings to get this done, and now we're stuck," she said.
3 On Your Side got involved. When we went to the business, it was permanently shut down.
However, after some digging around, things started to happen. For example, McKinley says her credit card company she used to pay the $11,000 changed its mind about removing the charges from her account.
"I told Chase that we had 3 On Your Side looking into this and so forth, so I guess they reconsidered," McKinley said.
With the charges removed, McKinley says she can now get her house repaired and done correctly.
And, says she couldn't have done it 3 On Your Side.
"So, 3 On Your Side really helped boost or helped us get this done and get it through the court and get it through the credit card company," McKinley said.
