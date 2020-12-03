WADDELL, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Marj Amsler has lived in her Waddell home for 34 years. But maintaining more than an acre property takes a lot of work. So, this senior citizen recently sold her home in order to downsize. "Oh yeah, I'm going to do a lot less work and have fun instead of doing all the work all the time," Marj told 3 On Your Side.
Since Marj's property is in a rural area, she had ADT Security Services install a home security system 13 years ago. “Have you been a loyal customer?” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. "On yes,” Marj replied. “Regular payments came out of my bank account every month. No problem."
But to understand Marj's current problem, you have to go back one year ago when Marj had ADT install a security speaker so she could hear the alarm on the other side of her home. And it's that speaker that causing all the problems now. “I told ADT that I'm not on a contract, and they said you signed a contract when you had the system put in. And I said no, I didn't sign anything except a work order," she remembers saying.
The system she's talking about is that loud speaker. According to Marj, ADT told her when she signed for the new speaker to be installed, she also signed up for three more years of service. But, Marj says that's nonsense. "I said, 'Well, I want to see the contract,' and they had nothing in writing. And then they said it was verbal and I said I'd like to hear that recording and then, nothing."
So, Marj contacted 3 On Your Side and I asked ADT to look into her issue. They did, and in a matter of hours, ADT indicated Marj will not have to pay $600 after all.
Marj says that's great news and she's glad she contacted 3 On Your Side for help. "Oh yeah, that was another $600 I could see myself spending and I didn't want to have to spend it. Gary Harper was right there for me."
ADT Security Services was very responsive. They jumped right on the issue once I brought it to their attention and quickly resolved the problem and I appreciate that.