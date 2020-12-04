PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - This season of shipping is unprecedented, as shoppers avoid brick-and-mortar stores during the pandemic.

"We've been hiring all year long, so we have all the people in place that we need," Rod Spurgeon, a spokesman for the United States Postal Service in Phoenix, told 3 On Your Side.

To guarantee delivery by Christmas Day, the deadline for USPS ground shipping is Dec. 15. That's the same deadline for ground shipping for UPS and FedEx.

"The longer you wait to ship something, the fewer shipping options you'll have available," Spurgeon said. "With fewer shipping options, it might cost more to ship."

Last day to ship

To help ensure there are no delays, double-check the address where you're sending the package and make sure the ZIP code is correct. Spurgeon says you should also write the address and your return address inside the package.

"That way, if a shipping label becomes damaged or falls off in the shipping process, we will open up the package and see exactly where that's going to go," he explained.

If you're mailing holiday cards via first-class USPS mail, the Christmas cutoff is Dec. 18.