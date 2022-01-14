PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you don't have health insurance, the clock is ticking to get coverage for 2022.
"Open enrollment is live right now on HealthCare.gov, and folks have until Jan. 15 to sign up for health care coverage," said Beth Lynk, a spokesperson for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. According to Lynk, it is critically important for consumers to shop around for their health care.
"Simple reason. You can save money," she told 3 On Your Side. "Even if you were previously enrolled on the marketplace, you might find that your existing plan costs less. You might find that there's another plan that is less expensive, that fits your needs."
For 2022, there are more tax credits available to help cover the cost of insurance. What you'll pay depends on multiple factors, including income, how many people are in your family, and where you live. Lynk provided an example for the Phoenix area. "For a family of four whose parents are around their 40s making $66,000 a year, you] can find nine plans for under $100 a month," she said. "These are brand-name plans on insurance company brands that you know. These are also plans that provide high-quality, comprehensive coverage.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, two days ahead of the Jan. 15 registration deadline, there were already 14.2 million people who had signed up for coverage through the federal marketplace or their state-based marketplace.
If you sign up by the 15th, you will have health coverage, effective Feb. 1.