3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - A so-called handyman took $400 to start a project and vanished with the money. In a previous 3 On Your Side report, he claimed he was remorseful and would return the money, but that didn't happen.
"I just don't like being taken advantaged of because I've never done that to anybody," said Darlene Rengel.
Rengel tells 3 On Your Side that's she's pretty upset and with good reason.
"He stole my money," she said.
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Rengel explained how she came across an ad in her neighborhood newspaper for DNA Handyman services.
Rengel wanted the company to close off two windows because not only were they leaking, but one of them was letting in too much sunlight.
"I want two windows removed and just boarded up cleaned up and that and just like a regular wall put there," Rengel said.
To get the project started, DNA's owner, a guy named Dennis Gray, demanded $400 upfront.
But Gray, who drives around in a white pickup, vanished with the money.
3 On Your Side got involved and the self-proclaimed handyman apologized for taking Rengel's money and promised to return it.
Rengel even had an envelope taped to her door, saying, "Put my money in this."
But, she said Gray never showed.
"He was supposed to be here last Friday to pay me, and he never showed up," Rengel said.
There's no known address for DNA or Gray, but on the phone, he told 3 On Your Side that he's got some personal problems and that he blew Rengel's money.
With that, Gray made us another promise to give her money back.
"I would like to set up something with her to be able to pay her back if she would be willing to accept that," said Gray.
But Rengel isn't buying any of it and says it's all talk.
"He could say stuff, doesn't mean anything to me. I just don't trust the guy anymore and that, I don't trust him at all," said Rengel.
Rengel says she's also learned a lesson and never hand money over upfront.
"Just pray that some nice person will bail us out of this because I don't think I'm going to see the money. I think it's gone," said Rengel.
This 3 On Your Side viewer isn't the only victim either. A neighborhood newspaper where the handyman likes to advertise tells 3 On Your Side they won't let him run ads anymore because other people have stepped forward saying he ripped them off as well.
Again, it's a good reminder to not hand money over upfront to start a job.