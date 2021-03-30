PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Family celebrations, vacations, and other special events can create some lasting memories. And many of those photos and videos might be uploaded on your smartphone using an app called Google Photos, launched six years ago. But apparently, too many folks are using it.
"Google claims like right now that have over 4 trillion images being stored," Ken Colburn said. Colburn's a tech expert with Data Doctors here in the Valley. "That's about 28 billion new images get uploaded each week."
Colburn says starting June 1; Google Photos Free Unlimited Storage will no longer be "free." "On June of this year, they're going to make a change to this unlimited package, and it will no longer be unlimited, and they're going to go to a 15-gigabyte free limit," Colburn explained.
People use Google Photos because data is saved at a "high quality." So exactly what does the June 1 deadline mean for subscribers?
Colburn says, "Anything you've uploaded prior to June to your Google Photos account is still considered part of the unlimited plan."
Which means you won't be charged for any data that's already there.
So, how do you find out how much Google space you've already taken up?
"There's actually a calculator that you can use, you know, based on how you use Google Photos, it'll estimate how long that is Google says about 80% of the people using Google Photos, that 15 gigabytes represent about three years worth of free storage. So we're not talking about something where you have to make a drastic change or move anytime soon," Colburn said.
And remember, your Google account storage is not only about your photos but any other material uploaded, including Google Drive and your Gmail. That means that your new photos and all your data combined will compete for space. Colburn says now may be a good time to back up all your photos and other data.
"We see it all the time where people didn't really think about backing up those important photos on their phone, and they're bringing us a dead phone saying, please can you retrieve my last five years' worth of memories. So, if you don't have a backup system going right now, Google Photos is still a great option for both iPhone and Android users," said Colburn.
If you use Google Photos and you need more space, you'll have to start paying a subscription starting in June. How much space you'll want to get will dictate how much you'll have to start paying.