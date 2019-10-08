3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - 3 On Your Side has an update on a Gold Canyon man who accidentally had his IRS tax refund deposited into someone else's account.
Phil Duhaime says he feels a lot more optimistic since the last time he appeared on 3 On Your Side.
"Well, I'm confident that I am going to get the refund back that I was supposed to get, and I think that Channel 3 had a lot to do with me getting it back," he said.
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Duhaime explained how his $1,800 IRS tax refund was deposited into someone else's Well Fargo bank account.
It happened because his tax preparer mistakenly put in the wrong account number on his tax returns.
"So Wells Fargo took the money like they were supposed to. IRS sent it out like they were supposed to. It went into the wrong account," said Duhaime.
The tax preparer acknowledged to 3 On Your Side that it was his mistake, but explained there was no way to undo the blunder.
As for Wells Fargo, it couldn't resolve the mistake because it put the money where it was instructed to.
So, Duhaime contacted us.
"The wheels got put in motion when 3 On Your Side got involved," said Duhaime.
Here's the update: Wells Fargo went ahead and reversed the deposit and sent it back to the Internal Revenue Service.
Duhaime says the agency is now in the process of issuing a refund check the good ol' fashion way, in the mail.
"I think you folks did a good job," said Duhaime.