3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - For nearly a year now, Christine Collins has been grieving the sudden loss of her husband. She says the two of them had been married for nearly five decades.
"My husband's name is Richard Collins. He passed July 6. He found out he had cancer February," said Collins.
[WATCH: Glendale woman fights $925 bundling bill with CenturyLink, DirecTV]
Collins says her husband always paid most household bills. So, once she took over the bills she looked for a cheaper TV service. CenturyLink recommended switching to DirecTV which it has a relationship with. However, after making that change, it created a $925 problem that continues to spin out of control for Collins.
"I just can't do it anymore," said Collins.
CenturyLink promised Collins that they would send her boxes to return all of her equipment. At the same time, CenturyLink was also going to establish her new service with DirecTV.
But some of those promises were short-lived, and it's left Collins with a huge balance.
"Now I owe $925," said Collins.
Apparently, those CenturyLink return boxes never arrived, so Collins never mailed any back. As a result, CenturyLink keeps charging Collins for service on top of her new DirecTV service.
"No servers were detected. Check your network connector," said Collins.
And now Collins has absolutely no TV service at all. That's because she stopped paying for CenturyLink and when she did, DirecTV cut off its service and won't turn it back on until that out of control $925 bill is paid. So, Collins contacted 3 On Your Side.
"I love Gary Harper, so you know what can I say," said Collins.
3 On Your Side got in touch with CenturyLink which agreed to look into the billing fiasco us. As they try to get to the bottom of this blunder, Collins says she's given up.
But she's glad 3 On Your Side is involved.
"I'm tired and I don't want to deal with stuff like this. This is ridiculous. I don't even know what I'm supposed to be doing," said Collins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.