3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - A Glendale woman says she went to the emergency room and is now in the middle of a huge billing mix-up.
Lyanna (Mangus) Craig says between work and school she really has no spare time.
"It's a lot of work. I'm really busy, but we have a plan," said Craig.
But her plans were disrupted recently when an unexpected medical issue sent her to the hospital.
"I kind of thought I had the flu, so I told my boss I had to go home. I really didn't feel good, and then it got worse. I had severe pain, so I went straight to the emergency room," said Craig.
Craig went to Banner Thunderbird Medical Center emergency room for medical treatment. And, after about eight hours, she was finally released.
But get this. Banner Thunderbird wound up billing her insurance company for a 10-day hospital stay.
It was an outrageous billing mistake, so she contacted Banner Thunderbird.
"They agreed that, yes, that was an incorrect charge and I said, 'Is there any way we can get that fixed, rectified so I can pay my portion that I do owe the hospital?' And they said that I would have to contact the insurance about that," said Craig.
So Craig did what she was told and contacted her insurance carrier, Blue Cross Blue Shield.
"And they said, 'You have to talk about that with the hospital.' So, OK, back and forth we go," said Craig.
Craig says she can't get anyone to resolve the issue and is furious Banner Thunderbird billed her insurance company a whopping $60,000.
Because of the mistake, she says she's stuck paying about $4,000 out of pocket for a deductible. She has already been sent to collections for not paying.
"It's just like a dark cloud that follows you around. I don't want to deal with it anymore. I want it to be resolved," said Craig.
3 On Your Side told Banner about the billing error and after looking into the issue for us, Banner apologized.
They're currently adjusting the amount owed by Craig and her insurance company.
In an email to 3 On Your Side, they also say, "we are reviewing our processes to determine how we can prevent this from occurring again."
Craig says she's glad the mistake is in the process of being fixed and just wants to put this behind her.
"It's astonishing, it's frustrating. It's hard to deal with because I have to keep revisiting, revisiting the situation. I just want to move on from it," said Craig.
3 On Your Side is told that everything is being reprocessed. That means the insurance company should be getting some money returned and that Craig will owe only a fraction of what they originally said she was responsible for.
It's always a smart idea to review your medical bills and explanation of benefits (EOBs) carefully.
Banner’s full statement:
“Banner Thunderbird’s patient billing office has been working closely with Ms. Mangus to help resolve this issue. We are correcting the billing error and adjusting the amount owed by Ms. Mangus and her insurance company. Our apologies to Ms. Mangus for this error and the frustration this issue has caused. We are reviewing our processes to determine how we can prevent it from occurring again.”
