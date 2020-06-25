3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Sharleen Goodell is spending a lot of time and energy these days talking to her two credit card companies.
“You know, it's just been back and forth, back and forth,” Goodell told 3 On Your Side.
Goodell's problem centers around two of her credit cards, Citigroup and Discover. But according to Goodell, those companies haven't been very helpful in resolving a problem that's been going on since February.
"They're kind of like we are done with this is more or less is what they told me."
Here's the issue. Goodell wanted to get control of her Discover credit card balance. So, she applied for a balance transfer and had Citi issue a check to Discover for more than $3,782. But the check was reportedly either misplaced or applied to the wrong account.
“I ask them, you know, where is the money because it's not on my account and they say, 'We don't know, it's somewhere,'" said Goodell.
As a result, every time Goodell checks her mail, she finds two credit card balances. One is from Discover and one from Citi. So, she contacted 3 On Your Side for help.
“I said, I'm so frustrated. I don't know what else to do. I got to do something because no one else is listening to me," Goodell said.
3 On Your Side has contacted both companies and we're waiting to see what they find. Goodell says she thankful and is looking forward to putting the issue behind her.
“It would be great. It would be wonderful. It would ease my mind," said Goodell.
The good news is that 3 On Your Side has both Citi as well as Discover looking into the problem. Once they figure what went wrong and resolve the issue, I'll let you know in a follow-up report.