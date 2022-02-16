GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Laurie Schulz says thanks to 3 On Your Side, she won't have to pay a whopping $235,000 cellphone bill. "It's a great relief off my mind," Schulz said. "Gary Harper knew people high up at T-Mobile."

In a recent 3 On Your Side report, Schulz explained how she's paid her $117 T-Mobile bill month after month for years. But when she went to her mailbox not long ago, she found her T-Mobile bill. However, she couldn't believe the amount. It was for $235,000. "What's it like getting a cellphone bill for $235,000 that you don't owe?" 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper asked. "Well, it's shocking," she replied.

Schulz says the bill was obviously wrong or fraudulent and she tried to explain that to T-Mobile. But she says she can't get them to do anything about it. "It's been five months and it hasn't been taken care off. The customer service person keeps telling me you're not responsible for this. But you know I've been told that numerous times," said Schulz.

Glendale retiree gets $235K cell phone bill in the mail Laurie Schultz recently went to her mailbox and found that T-Mobile mailed her a Final Notice demanding $222,901.

After being sent a "final notice" demanding payment or face collections, Schulz contacted 3 On Your Side and Harper got a hold of T-Mobile.

After asking them to investigate Schulz's account, they realized her bill had all kinds of fraudulent purchases and charges totaling around $235,000. And once they did, T-Mobile waived the bill and said Schulz was not responsible. "Within a week, it was all done and resolved after fighting it for six months so it's just amazing," said Schulz.