GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's hard to believe, but it's true. Laurie Schultz and her husband have been fighting a $235,000 T-Mobile cell phone bill for five months. “What's it like getting a cell phone bill for $235,000 that you don't owe?” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. "Well, it's shocking," Laurie replied. "Like every time I talk to them on the phone, I get so upset. My husband thinks I'm going to have a heart attack because I get so upset," she said.

Laurie says the billing issue initially started in September when she went to her mailbox and pulled out a T-Mobile bill for around $124,940. "It's like ‘Oh my God. I got a bill for $125,000,” Laurie said. “I was laughing because this is obviously a mistake.

Laurie says she's called the cell phone company countless times to say the bill is fraudulent but gets nowhere. Then, recently that bill grew to an astounding $234,968 for unknown reasons. When T-Mobile wasn't helping, Lauri said she contacted 3 On Your Side, particularly since her problem had grown worse.

She recently went to the mailbox and found that T-Mobile mailed her a Final Notice demanding $222,901. It's unknown why the amount is lower than the initial $234,968. But still, Laurie says it's outrageous. "It's been five months, and it hasn't been taken care of. The customer service person keeps telling me you're not responsible for this. But you know I've been told that numerous times. "

T-Mobile is currently investigating. Once they figure out what happened and if they hold this viewer responsible for the balance, I'll let you know in a follow-up report.