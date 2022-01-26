GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tim Miksovsky says there's no other dog like his pitbull named Daisy. "She's playful," Miksovsky told 3 On Your Side. "She likes to play. All she wants to do is run around and chase a ball and wrestle."
But Miksovsky says Daisy gets a little too excited sometimes when it comes to playing. In fact, not long ago, while chasing a ball, Daisy wound up breaking her knee and needed surgery. Fortunately, Miksovsky had pet insurance which paid much of Daisy's $5,000 vet bill.
"They paid their portion before she even had surgery," Miksovsky said of the insurance company. "So, when I went in, all I had to pay was my deductible and my 20 percent. It was great!"
Daisy made a full recovery. But remember, she likes to play hard, and unfortunately, she recently broke her other knee. "She just gets really playful," Miksovsky said.
She really loves to chase her ball. By this time, Miksovsky had moved on to another pet insurance company called Lemonade which had cheaper premiums. Like the first insurance company, Miksovsky expected to be reimbursed. He says Lemonade told him to get Daisy's surgery, send Lemonade the vet bills, and wait to get reimbursed.
"It's kind of a big bill. How much was it?" 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper asked. "$5,179," Miksovsky said. "That's what I paid."
But Miksovsky says Lemonade reneged on reimbursing his $5,000 and denied his claim. Why? Well, Lemonade says in their "Terms and Conditions" there's a little exclusion called "Bilateral Condition," which is not covered by Lemonade.
"So, it says not covered, bilateral conditions. Do you even know what that is?" Harper asked regarding the ambiguous term. "I have no idea. I've never heard of it," Miksovsky said.
It turns out, 'Bilateral Condition' is a medical term slipped into pet insurance contracts. It means when one side of the pet is repaired, like Daisy's first knee, then the other side, like Daisy's second knee, won't be covered. 3 On Your Side got a hold of Lemonade and asked if they would review Daisy's claim denial and if they would consider using another term in their contacts besides 'Bilateral Conditions' so consumers like Tim would understand better. In an email. Lemonade tells me, "...we can't discuss the specifics... We're sending Daisy all the belly rubs as she continues to get back on her feet."
Miksovsky says Lemonade can keep their belly rubs and claims the insurance company has taught him a $5,000 lesson. He hopes others will learn as well. "I just want people in the future to know what they're getting into when they get pet insurance."
By the way, the pet insurance company was rather vague with their answers to 3 On Your Side. Besides giving me a short response, they never did respond to whether they would consider changing terms to more consumer-friendly words so customers would understand. If you're considering pet insurance, make sure you understand every exclusion and word before signing.