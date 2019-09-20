3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - There's been a lot of talk lately about Arizona's new Travel ID.
3 On Your Side has talked about it before, but it's probably worth revisiting.
If you want to fly next fall, you'll have to have the new ID by October 2020. If you don't, you'll have to have a passport.
But either way, you're going to have to have either one by October 2020. "If you don't have the voluntary travel ID by October 1, of 2020, when you go through TSA, they're not going to accept the standard license," Doug Nick told 3 On Your Side.
[RELATED: Get your new Arizona driver license now]
Nick is a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The agency is doing its best to alert people now that they need to trade-in their old driver's license for a new and federally approved one.
"This is a nationwide issue. This isn't simply an Arizona problem," he said.
About a decade ago, Arizona lawmakers decided not to comply with a new federally approved ID when it first came into existence.
However, Arizona is now on board with the idea and has been given time to convince people to switch.
"I'm surprised they waited until now to do it. Nevada had done it earlier," said Wayne Miller, who we found in line at the Motor Vehicle Division for another issue.
Just over three years ago, Arizona started issuing drivers licenses saying the ID wasn't for federal identification, which is fine if you don't ever plan on flying.
[READ MORE: Arizonans can begin obtaining REAL ID-compliant licenses (March 31, 2016)]
But if you want to fly, not surprisingly, the new IDs will cost you money and time.
In fact, you're required to make an appointment at your local DMV office to get your new ID. So don't try just walking in.
Then, you'll then have to pay $25 for it. When you get your new ID, you'll notice some subtle changes.
"It does have the gold star which is the visual cue to the TSA," Nick said.
The gold star in the upper right corner tells TSA that it's the new travel ID and that it meets tougher security standards.
And you'll have to renew every eight years. Some travelers have already made the switch.
"I just got a new driver's license last weekend. I went to the DMV," Jordan Levine told us.
ADOT says you have until October 2020 to switch over, but if you wait too long, that could be a problem.
Remember, getting the new ID is by appointment only and if you think MVD lines are long now, then get ready.
"We want to get the word out as soon as possible, so we don't have a crush sometime in late summer or early fall of 2020," Nick said. "We want to have more of a steady flow of customers converting to this throughout the next couple of years rather than having that huge push at the last minute."