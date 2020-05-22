PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Federal Trade Commission is warning two companies related to an 'alternate' SBA website that they may be misleading consumers who believe they are visiting a government website for information about small business loans.

The website in question is SBA.com, which is run by a private company, IT Media. The FTC says the web address is similar to SBA.gov, the U.S. Small Business Administration's website, which could cause confusion for consumers.

When small business loans related to coronavirus relief efforts were first announced, SBA.com posted information about loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and funneled businesses owners right to a lender it partners with. One Arizona business owner, who asked that we not use his name in our report, said he did not realize he was on the 'wrong' SBA site until he had already handed over personal information.

According to a warning letter the FTC sent to IT Media, SBA.com "may be unlawfully misleading small business consumers about federal loans or other temporary small business relief."

"IT Media should take immediate action, including by reviewing and monitoring all advertising and marketing used by, or on behalf of, IT Media in any form (including websites, social media, emails, telemarketing, and text messages), to ensure all deceptive claims are removed," the warning letter said. "You also should act immediately to remediate any harm to small business consumers stemming from such claims."

When 3 On Your Side reached out to SBA.com, the company forwarded us the letter they sent to the FTC defending themselves. It is several pages long, and says the company "has taken extraordinary steps to prevent reasonable consumers from believing that there is any connection between SBA.com and any government entity." The letter also argues thousands of businesses obtained successful PPP loans that originated on the site.

It's unclear if SBA.com will make any additional changes to its website as a result of the FTC's warning.

The FTC sent a similar warning letter to Lendio.com. The company did not immediately respond to 3 On Your Side's request for comment.