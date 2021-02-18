PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - The Federal Trade Commission tells 3 On Your Side that the Feds have reactivated a special enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act using healthcare.gov and says it's already attracting scammers.
"I think scammers are always following the headlines," Colleen Tressler told 3 On Your Side. She's with the FTC.
So, to keep from getting ripped off, remember a few tips.
"No one's going to call and ask for information like your Social Security number or your financial information. There's no reason for them to do that but that is what scammers do," she said.
Second, don't provide money for enrollment information.
"You don't have to pay. The way that anybody who is going to help you, and there are people who can help you, is to go through healthcare.gov. They're compensated by the companies they work for not by consumers," Tressler said.
Third, no one representing Obamacare will solicit you. In fact, you may have already received one of those robocalls. It all starts with "you" initiating the process.
"The best place to start is go to healthcare.gov. That will send you to information in your state and locality. The only time that you would get a call from somebody is if you're already enrolled," said Tressler.
And remember, the window to enroll is already open and closes May 15, so scammers have the next three months to strike.
If you believe you've been the victim of fraud, you can report it to www.fraud.ftc.gov. The database is secure and is shared with more than 3,000 law enforcement agencies across the country.