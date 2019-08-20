3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Laurie Scherer says there's nothing she loves more than soaking in her bathroom hot tub.
"Yeah, it's like our little sanctuary. It's nice to come in and light candles and just have a nice bath at the end of the day," Scherer said.
[WATCH: Company doesn't honor warranty on bathtub repair, Fountain Hills woman says]
But the cracks inside of her tub are keeping Scherer from filling it with water. That's because she worries water may be leaking through and causing damage.
"These cracks down in here. They don't look like much but when you run water, when you push on it, its kind of is squishy," Scherer said.
They're cracks that she says shouldn't be there.
That's because three years ago, Scherer paid $1,000 to a company called All About Kitchen and Bath to repair and refinish her entire tub.
It's owned by a guy named Fred Hae, whose photo is on social media.
Scherer says when he initially finished the job, her tub looked brand new.
"They came out and did a complete resurface, refinishing," Scherer said.
The repair project came with a three-year warranty.
But Scherer says for all that money, it didn't take long for the cracks to reappear.
"The cracks came quite rapidly really after they did it. It didn't take long for the cracks in that one area that was the most severe to start coming through," Scherer said.
Remember that $1,000 repair came with a three-year warranty. But Scherer says for more than a year, she's tried to get All About Kitchen and Bath to return to fix the problem. But she says the company and its owner never did and ignored her.
"No phone call, no follow up and it's very frustrating just being lied too really," Scherer said.
So, Scherer contacted 3 On Your Side, and we took a look at All About Kitchen and Bath's website, which is still up. The first thing 3 On Your Side did was call the two numbers listed on the site.
However, after leaving numerous voice mails, no one ever called us back.
Next, we went to a home address that's connected to the company.
"Hello, I was looking for Fred Hae," 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper said.
"No one lives here," somebody said.
"Nobody OK. He must have rented, and you guys moved then," said Harper.
That's not good news for Scherer. For $1,000, she says All About Kitchen and Bath was more expensive than other companies but that three-year warranty persuaded her to go with them. But now, she says that so-called warranty remains worthless.
"We don't want anything. All we want is for them to honor their warranty just come and fix it like it was," Scherer said.
By the way, the company is found on Angie's List, so we contacted them. As a result, they say they're investigating as well.
A spokesperson from Angie's List sent the following statement to 3 On Your Side:
"Angie's List is a resource for homeowners looking to research and hire home pros. Our Super Service Award winners, based on verified reviews, represent companies that provide excellent service and must meet strict eligibility requirements, which include maintaining an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade and review period grade. The award is given annually. All About Kitchen and Bath is not a current Super Service Award winner and we have asked to pro to remove Angie's List references from their website."