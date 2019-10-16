FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Melissa Atwood stays pretty busy home schooling her three children.
"Six pennies for the noise makers, three for the balloons."
[VIDEO: Fountain Hills homeowner tries overpayment money returned from cable company]
But Atwood says any extra time she does have is spent fighting Cox Communications over money she says the company owes her.
"The bill was $96.95, and I accidentally sent them $963.95."
While paying her Cox bill online, Atwood accidentally punched in a "3" right in the middle of her payment causing her $96 payment to become a $963 payment.
Atwood says as soon as she caught the over payment, she called Cox which said they would refund the difference right around $867.
"The first time we spoke to them they said five days, it would take five days."
But that was back in August and those five days have come and gone.
Atwood says she's been fighting to get their money for nearly two months.
Cox did issue Atwood a credit to her account, but Atwood doesn't want a credit. She wants her money and she’s frustrated.
"Can I call the police? Can I call 911 and say hey Cox has my money and won't give it back."
Atwood contacted 3 On Your Side and we reached out to Cox.
The company claimed that a refund was in the works before we got involved.
Regardless, Atwood finally received a check for $790.55, the correct amount she was owed.
Atwood says she's been fighting to get her money and finds it ironic that she only received it after contacting 3 On Your Side.
"I think you calling them lit fire under them in all honesty, I truly think they were holding on to it."
3 On Your Side is glad our viewer finally got her money and big thank you to Cox for finally getting that check out.