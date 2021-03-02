PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Heather Corayer recently returned to Phoenix from out of state to catch up with friends and old neighbors. Even though she didn't live in her home long, she still misses the area.

"We lived in this house for about a year and a half. I love the neighborhood. It's really historic," said Corayer.

Corayer and her husband sold their Phoenix home last fall and hired a moving company to pack up and transport their furniture.

"To me, it was picture perfect. I loved my home, so I love my things. We take care of my things. I mean, your home is your castle," said Corayer.

The couple paid a moving broker $1,500 to find a moving company, which they did, a company called Move Smart.

After paying Move Smart nearly $3,500, the movers packed up Heather's house and reportedly started the cross-country journey for Massachusetts.

"We moved in Nov. 22," said Corayer.

The moving truck with all the couple's valuables was expected to arrive in about 10 days, but it never made it. The movers and the truck simply vanished. As a result, Corayer and her husband have been living in their empty Massachusetts home since November, wondering if their items will ever arrive.

"Baby pictures, your parents, mine are gone. Everything's on that truck," said Corayer.

3 On Your Side investigated Move Smart and discovered the company is based out of North Carolina. The Secretary of State names Jason Pacheco as the owner. And it's Pacheco's signature that's on Corayer's moving contract. But we also learned Move Smart, also known as Move Smart and Storage, has a troubled past.

In fact, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration revoked the company's license on Nov. 2, 2020, just three weeks before Corayer's furniture was picked up.

And although Move Smart lists just one truck in its fleet, it managed to rack up 43 complaints filed with the Federal Government. And 2021 just started and the company has already logged 10 more complaints.

3 On Your Side reached out to Pacheco and Move Smart regarding Corayer's missing household items, but we never got a response.

"I know they're just things, but I just feel victimized because no one will help us," said Corayer.

3 On Your Side is going to stay on top of this one and we'll keep looking for those missing items.

In the meantime, the broker who contracted this deal out tells us they plan on returning their $1,500 broker fee once the items are found. We'll let you know when there's an update.