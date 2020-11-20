PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - Compared to last year, air travel is down dramatically, and major airlines are reporting a spike in cancellations. But for those who are traveling for Thanksgiving, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says you still have to show up early and give yourself plenty of time to get through security.
You also need to know what's in your bags. Every year, there are travelers who tote part of their Thanksgiving feast with them on the plane, says TSA spokeswoman Patricia Mancha. If the food is solid, it's allowed in carry-ons. Many Thanksgiving staples, however, have to be checked or left behind.
"A lot of people say, 'I have to make my gravy so that I can take it with me,' or, 'I have to make my homemade cranberry sauce,'" Mancha said. "All of those things, if they're liquid, remember 3.4 ounces. That still applies. It doesn't matter if it took you a long time to make."
Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint
- Baked goods -- homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies, and other sweet treats
- Meats, including turkey (frozen, cooked or uncooked)
- Stuffing
- Casseroles
- Mac' n Cheese
- Fresh fruits and vegetables
- Candy
- Spices
Thanksgiving foods that should be packed in checked baggage
- Cranberry sauce (canned or homemade)
- Gravy (canned or homemade)
- Wine, champagne, sparkling apple cider
- Canned fruit or vegetables (They contain liquid.)
- Preserves, jams and jellies
- Maple syrup
Even food that is allowed through a TSA checkpoint might require extra screening. The agency says travelers should put food in a clear plastic bag or container and remove it from the carry-on for screening.
There is one exception to the 3.4-ounce rule for liquids. During the pandemic, the TSA is allowing travelers to pack up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer in their carry-on bags.