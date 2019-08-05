PHOENIX (3 ON YOUR SIDE) -- We have an update on a Phoenix couple who says they were overcharged more than $2,000 for their flooring.
The company in this case over-measured the couple's floor and as a result, the couple ordered too much flooring.
R.J. and Angie Etchebarren said they were having trouble getting a refund, but after 3 On Your Side got involved, things quickly changed.
“Outstanding, outstanding," R.J. said after receiving a check for more than $2,250; he couldn't be happier. The Etchebarrens are grateful for 3 On Your Side's help.
"Absolutely. We are super thankful. It's really been a great experience working with you guys from day one.
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, R.J. and his wife Angie explained how they hired a company called Home Solutionz to measure and install their new flooring, which they love.
The cost of the project, including labor and material, was right around $10,000. But after the flooring was installed, the couple noticed they were stuck with a lot of extra flooring, which they stored in the garage.
"That's a lot. That's way too much," R.J. told 3 On Your Side in July.
The couple says having extra material left over is somewhat normal but having nearly a dozen boxes of extra flooring seemed a little excessive.
"So, we did the simple math and realized, wait, based off what we ordered and what was used, the square footage was off,' R.J. explained.
After measuring the square footage, themselves, the couple realized Home Solutionz had accidentally "over-measured," which is why they wound up with more than $2,000 of extra flooring.
To resolve the issue, Home Solutionz offered to return $500.
3 On Your Side got involved and asked Home Solutionz to review the matter again. They did and realized the extra flooring the couple paid for amounted to just over $2,200.
As a result, the company issued R.J. and his wife a check for $2,250. The couple says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.
"We are grateful for the help you provided us, really since your involvement it got the ball rolling big time."
Home Solutionz was great to work with and the 3 On Your Side team appreciates the speedy refund.
