PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - Before the U.S. Small Business Administration ran out of funding for Economic Injury Disaster Loans related to the coronavirus, 460 loans totaling almost $97 million were approved in Arizona, 3 On Your Side has learned.

Business owners were told initially they could apply for EIDL loans of up to $2 million, but according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the SBA abruptly capped those loans for COVID-19 relief at $15,000.

Through the $2 trillion CARES Act, small businesses also were eligible for a one-time EIDL advance payment of up to $10,000. The money does not have to be repaid.

According to the SBA, 755,476 EIDL advance payments totaling $3.3 billion were approved through Sunday, April 19. The SBA also provided a state-by-state breakdown of the EIDL advance payments, which reveals 14,070 advance payments were processed for small businesses in Arizona. Those payments totaled nearly $64 million.

Sen. Martha McSally's office says the new economic stimulus plan that was passed Monday in the Senate includes an influx of $60 billion in funding for EIDL loans and $10 billion in EIDL advance payments.

According to the SBA's website, EIDL applications that have been submitted will continue to be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Separately, the Paycheck Protection Program also ran out of funding for small business loans. Before the money dried up, more than 19,000 Arizona business owners received about $4.8 billion in forgivable loans.