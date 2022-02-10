SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Throughout the week, hundreds of thousands of golf fans are expected at the WM Phoenix Open. If you're one of them, there are several things to keep in mind when you arrive at TPC Scottsdale.

First, you will pass through security. Small bags, just 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches, are allowed, and they will be searched. Bigger bags must be clear plastic. Fans like Wayne Lockwood are prepared. "These are also NFL-approved for stadiums, things like that, so this is the size; 12-by-12-by-6 inches wide," Lockwood said, showing off his bag. "You can get plenty in there -- water and a hat and sunscreen and all that good stuff." If you don't have a clear plastic bag made for events like this, WM Phoenix Open organizers say you can use a 1-gallon plastic freezer bag.

In case you need cash, there are ATMs near the entrance. Food is close by, too. Cheeseburgers are $12. Beers cost $10. There's even breakfast for early risers. "I'm just expecting lines," Jesse Pacheco said. "I'm excited for it. It's going to be fun!"

The PGA fan shop is a fan favorite. It's also near the entrance. "I got a towel for my bag, and we got some stuff for my dad, my father-in-law, and my husband got some stuff for his friends, as well," Porsha Bay said.

If you need to stay connected while on the course, phones are allowed, but they have to be set to silent. There's free Wi-Fi throughout the golf course for fans' social media-worthy moments.

General Admission tickets cost $50 on Thursday and Sunday, and $75 on Friday and Saturday. Children 15 and under are free, when accompanied by an adult.

