3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - An update on two fake contractors that 3 On Your Side has profiled before.
After those investigations, it looks like both men now have warrants for their arrest.
The Arizona Registrar of Contractors just announced that the two guys have been added again to the agency's Most Wanted List.
If they look familiar, it's because 3 On Your Side has exposed their unscrupulous actions in previous news reports.
First, 3 On Your Side told you how Don Libby reportedly ripped off a Valley homeowner named Jennifer Flowers, who paid the fake contractor $2,300 to start a remodeling project.
Instead, he abandoned her job and took off with the cash.
"We were going to put all new granite countertops, all new flooring, all new carpeting and re-do the master bath," said Flowers.
According to the ROC investigators, Libby has a habit of ripping off people.
In fact, he has warrants for his arrests that were recently issued out of Pinal County as well as Phoenix.
As a result, the agency just added Libby to its Most Wanted List in hopes someone will recognize him and turn him in.
"This was a big hardship, a big-money hardship to replace all his mistakes," said Flowers
Then there's Joe Wharton. Wharton pleaded guilty to ripping off people like a senior citizen named Garnita Minear.
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, she recognized his picture right away and. She told 3 On Your Side how she paid Wharton around $8,000 to fix her roof that was leaking into her closet.
After performing very shoddy work, he took off. Jeff Fleetham heads up the Registrar of Contractors and told 3 On Your Side in a previous report that Wharton has a history of targeting victims all over the state.
"Several thousands of dollars from people who seem to be older people. Often times, a couple of complaints that we've had where people have done business with this person in the past and sometimes even come back for even more money," said Fleetham.
Well, Wharton was ordered to pay back restitution to Minear but failed. So, an arrest warrant was issued, and the ROC just placed Wharton on the Registrar of Contractor's Most Wanted List.
If you know where Wharton or Libby are, you're encouraged to contact your police department.
3 On Your Side will stay on top of these two wanted men and will give an update when there's one.