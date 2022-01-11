LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- When Sharremaine Adkins moved here from California, she quickly figured out the weather was slightly different. "This is our backyard. It’s pretty spacious,” Sharremaine told 3 On Your Side. “It’s hot in the summertime, so I said ‘I need a pool.’"

And she says this area in her backyard was just the right spot to put in an above-ground pool. "Perfect. It was perfect for my budget and my backyard, so it's not taking up too much space," said Sharremaine.

So, she got on the popular website called Angi, formerly known as Angie's List, and looked for a contractor to buy a pool and install it for her. "Who called you back?" Gary Harper asked. "Gabriel Poland of Gabriel Poland Enterprise called me back," she replied.

And this is Gabriel Poland. But he doesn't have much of an Enterprise, and far from it. He's a 21-year-old fake contractor who floats around on the Internet where Sharremaine found him.

According to Sharremaine, Poland agreed to come to her house six months ago and said he could buy and install an above-ground pool for just $3,500.

"Did he sound knowledgeable?" Harper asked. "Yes, he sounded knowledgeable to the point I was somewhat comfortable," said Sharremaine.

To get things started, Poland said he needed more than $1,750, and Sharremaine wrote him this check which he cashed. But for all that money, she said he spent 45 minutes pushing back some landscaping rock and preparing the area for a pool, and then he disappeared.

"I did reach out to him for a time several times,” Sharremaine said. “Did you get a response?” Harper asked. “He hung up on me," she replied.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved, and I called Gabriel Poland. "Hello, this is Gabriel,” he said. I said, “Hi Gabriel, this is Gary Harper from 3 On Your Side. How are you?" That’s when Gabriel hung up.

Minutes later, Poland called Sharremaine, not knowing 3 On Your Side was with her. Poland told her he had every right to keep her $1,750 because he worked hard for 45 minutes pushing that rock back. "I don't know what you want me to do about it because listen. You paid me for the labor,” he said. "You paid me for the labor."

"No sir, no sir!" The frustrated homeowner replied.

But look at the handwritten contract that Poland agreed to and signed. It clearly states install includes the purchase of pool and labor.

Still, Poland claims he was only paid to move that rock for less than an hour.

So, will he return the money or not? "It comes down to this. What's your decision?” Gary Harper asked him regarding returning the $1,750. “I've already made my decision,” he said, implying he was keeping all the money. “Okay,” Harper told him. “Well, that's your bed, and you'll have to lie in it."

3 On Your Side then turned to that website Angi. Remember, that's where Sharremaine found Poland.

After explaining the situation to them, the company reached out to Sharremaine, apologized, and issued a check for just over $1,750.

"Had it not been for Gary Harper, none of this would happen,” Sharremaine said, chuckling. “I'd still be getting hung up on and running around in a circle trying to get my money back from him."

3 On Your Side appreciates Angi’s involvement and their generous refund. In a statement, a spokesperson said, "Our customers are our number one priority, and we are committed to maintaining a network of high-quality pros. This pro was previously terminated and excluded from our network, and we are working directly with the homeowner toward a resolution."

As for Poland, Sharremaine filed a complaint with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors, which is investigating.

If there’s an update, I’ll let you know in a follow-up news report.