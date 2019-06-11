3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - His name is Kevin Allen, and he's collected quite the photo album of mugshots over the years.
Well, here's the update. His new mugshot was recently released from the Colorado Department of Corrections.
[WATCH: 3 On Your Side updates stories including fake contractor landing in prison]
"I'm grateful that you guys didn't give up and you continued pursuing him," Julie Lentz said.
[READ MORE: Fake contractor arrested and in jail in Colorado]
Lentz is just one of many Valley victims who told 3 On Your Side how this fake contractor took money up front to install barn doors for example, but instead, he vanished with the money.
With the help of 3 On Your Side, law enforcement picked Allen up in California on a probation violation out of Colorado.
He'll be locked up for two years.
We also have an update on a guy named Joseph Wharton.
3 On Your Side told you how Garnita Minear hired him to fix a leaky roof and gave him money in advance to get started.
"When he first started I gave him $400 and $900," said Minear.
Minear eventually handed over a whopping $8,700 to the fake contractor who reportedly did very little work.
Wharton eventually wound up on the Arizona Registrar of Contractors' Most Wanted list.
In a plea deal, Wharton was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay restitution. He has another restitution hearing scheduled for later this month.
And then, there's Gary Pyke.
"We have a couple of leaks on the roof, so we need to repair the roof," Pyke said.
Due to leaks, Pyke needs his roof replaced, but in order to get a new roof, Tesla Solar wants to charge him $13,000 just to remove and then reinstall his solar panels.
[READ MORE: BEWARE! Potentially large unexpected expense awaits solar customers]
After 3 On Your Side got involved, Tesla agreed to lower the amount to $9,000.
But, Pyke thinks that's still an outrageous price and had no idea something like this would happen when he went solar.
So, here's the update. Pyke still has his leaky roof and with monsoon season approaching, he's hoping his home will endure all the wet weather.
