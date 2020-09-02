3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - 3 On Your Side is getting questions about a Facebook message that they suspect is a scam.
One viewer writes, "They want me to upload a copy of my driver's license that they will keep on file to prove I am not a fake account."
"The thought that they're asking for you to send a photo ID some way to identify yourself, certainly does sound very suspicious, doesn't it?"
Tech expert Ken Colburn tells 3 On Your Side that the request to upload your ID really is from Facebook and not a scam.
In fact, Facebook tells us: "Sometimes we do ask people to send a photo ID to us so we can confirm the account they're trying to access really belongs to them. We ask for an ID so that we don't let anyone into your account except for you."
"If someone somehow manages to acquire access and starts posting salacious things or things that you know basically are going to be flagged by Facebook. Again that's that can cause your account gets locked out. If you are engaging in reposting content that now they deem to be unacceptable. You can get locked out," said Colburn.
Colburn and Facebook recommend using two-factor authentication to help protect your account.
In addition, Colburn says there's another little known step you can use right now should you get locked out of your account.
"Back in 2013, Facebook added a feature for everyone that's using it called Trusted Contacts that's specifically designed to help you should you find yourself in this situation," said Colburn.
Colburn describes how does Trusted Contacts works.
"Those friends will then get a message with a special code, and you'll need to get a couple of those codes to prove to Facebook. Okay, you are the rightful owner of this account. So it's a pretty straightforward thing to set up. It's been there for a long time. Most people don't know about it. But that'll save people a ton of headaches," said Colburn.
So, what happens to your ID after it's been uploaded ? Facebook claims that it will be encrypted and stored securely and that your ID will not be visible to anyone on Facebook.
For information on reviewing emails sent from Facebook, click/tap here. For more information about Facebook lockout protection, click/tap here.
Statement below sent to 3 On Your Side from Facebook:
"Sometimes we do ask people to send a photo ID to us so we can confirm the account they’re trying to access really belongs to them. We ask for an ID so that we don't let anyone into your account except for you."More here: https://www.facebook.com/help/582999911881572
"To confirm whether an email came from Facebook, you can check if it came from facebookmail.com and by reviewing recent emails we've sent you from a list in your Security and Login Settings. Since the viewer can’t access their account settings, would recommend checking if the email came from facebookmail.com and we can also confirm on our end as well if you can share a copy of the message or the link to the viewer’s account."