PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we do just about everything, including local banking, and industry analysts are predicting some pandemic changes to remain long after the the threat of the virus has subsided.
MyBankTracker is predicting that digital banking will continue to gain popularity. Even if consumers go into a bank branch, they will likely be met with digital elements that will reduce a bank’s footprint and operating costs, as well as helping with new social distancing norms, according to Simon Zhen, a senior analyst at MyBankTracker.
"Branches are very different now. The pandemic gave banks an opportunity to transform, to remodel, to make major overhauls and that often entails cutting out the teller line," Zhen said. "You’re going to see more ATMs and an attendant or two who will teach you, show you how to do many of those every day banking transactions on your own."
"If you do need to talk to a banker, you might see some enclosed offices now, and you can just go in, sit down, and talk to a banker via teleconference, via video," he added.
Zhen says consumers should also expect to see changes with their credit cards in 2021. Last year, credit card companies had to tweak their rewards programs because people weren’t flying and eating in restaurants and the rewards didn’t match daily life.
"As the vaccine comes out and we have some optimistic outlook that travel returns, entertainment returns, dining returns, then we expect a big boom in that market again," Zhen said. "Most notably, expect big, big welcome bonuses to draw those customers back with the major collaborations with airlines and hotels and other travel companies."
MyBankTracker is also predicting that non-bank financial services, like cash management accounts and new brokerage services, will continue to gain popularity and even over-crowd the market.