3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Steve Sumner says thanks to 3 On Your Side, he's stress-free.
"It's a huge load off my mind," he told 3 On Your Side. "I just can't believe it's done."
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Sumner explained how he and his son Jacob went online and purchased a laptop computer from BestBuy.com.
Using his credit card, Steve and his son paid $1,364.99 for the computer online. After waiting a day or so for the computer to arrive at Best Buy in Arrowhead, the two went to the store to pick it up.
That's when a customer service representative asked to see Steve's credit card.
"They had asked for it (credit card), and I thought it was their way of knowing my card had bought the computer," Steve said.
But you didn't know they were going to charge it again," 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper asked.
"No idea," he replied.
Best Buy went ahead and charged Steve's credit card a second time for the same computer. When he noticed the second charge on his credit card statement, he successfully disputed it with his credit card company and removed the extra $1,364.99.
However, things then turned nasty when Best Buy sent Steve to a debt collector and demanded payment for that second computer he never bought and never received.
"We were stressed out. We didn't know what to do," Steve said. "We tried everything we could think of."
3 On Your Side got involved and asked Best Buy to investigate.
They did, and after a thorough audit, they say they found the second mystery computer in their inventory. As a result, Best Buy removed Steve from collections meaning he won't have to pay that $1,364.99 charge after all. He's been removed from collections, too.
Steve says he owes it all to 3 On Your Side.
"It just goes to show you what 3 On Your Side can do. They contacted the right people because they wouldn't help me," Steve said.
Best Buy released the following statement to Arizona's Family about the situation:
"At Best Buy, we strive to provide outstanding customer service, but we clearly fell short this time. We understand how frustrating this must have been for Mr. Sumner and sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. We're glad we were able to work with him to resolve this issue."
