PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We're coming into the peak season for moving. In fact, more people move between April and September than any other time of year. If that's you, don't get ripped off in the "moving process."
Moving companies are one of the most complained about industries that 3 On Your Side hears about.
"It's upsetting. It's worrisome. It's stressful."
Through the years, 3 On Your Side has had a front-row seat for a variety of moving fiascos. On a recent occasion, a moving company refused to unload a consumer's household goods until more money was paid. With help from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, which regulates movers, the movers reluctantly unloaded the truck without getting a dime more than their contract said.
Tierra Terry is with the Phoenix Better Business Bureau. "We had 1,200 approximately 1,200 consumer complaints just come through BBB regarding movers and moving companies."
Terry said in 2020, those 1,200 complaints were just for Arizona and Southern California.
So, how do you protect yourself? Terry says Research Moving Companies.
"Verify the mover's claims, credentials, and professional memberships. Scammers won't be able to substantiate any good reputation online," Terry said.
Avoid Fly by Night Movers: That's when movers show up in an unmarked rental truck rather than a clearly marked company-owned fleet truck. Most professional movers wear uniforms, undergo background checks, and provide an order number for tracking purposes.
Next, get at least Three Written Estimates. And don't always go with the cheapest.
Terry adds, "If at any point the services change, whether that be on your part or the part of the professional, ensure that these changes are documented and understood by both parties."
Next, Protect Your Possessions:
Make sure that your mover provides full-value protection insurance for any lost or damaged possessions. Find out what your household insurance will and won't cover during a move.
"Even the most trustworthy movers and trained movers are unfortunately unable to ensure that no damage will take place, so be sure to inquire about how to protect your belongings with some sort of moving insurance or coverage."
And finally, get a Binding Contract from the moving company. Binding means they can't charge you more money when your goods arrive. Non-binding means they can. Rogue movers love non-binding contracts.