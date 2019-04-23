3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - It's an intimidating robocall that 3 On Your Side has been warning you about for years.
The Internal Revenue Service impersonation scam got its start back in 2013. It works by scaring and duping people into thinking they'll be arrested if they don't send in money for past taxes, taxes they really don't owe at all.
In the past, viewers like Edward Antolik say they almost fell for it.
"I teared up because the last thing I wanted was to go to jail because I'm going to lose my job if I go to jail," Antolik said.
But unfortunately, people do fall for the scam. People like Ramona Bellah.
"He said I owed 3,800 and some dollars," said Bellah.
As a result, Bellah sent the conman about half that amount before realizing it was all a scam.
Brian Watson is a special agent with the Internal Revenue Service.
"We do not call people and demand money over the phone," said Watson.
Watson tells 3 On Your Side the IRS Impersonation Scam raked in an estimated $14 million between 2013 and 2015.
And since then, the amount has skyrocketed.
"We know over $70 million documented loses by Americans in this scheme," said Watson.
That's more than $70 million stolen. Watson says that number is likely higher because some people are too embarrassed or may not even know it was a scam.
What makes the scam so convincing, Watson says, is that con men spoof their numbers to make it appear the IRS or legitimate law enforcement agency shows up on a victim's caller ID.
But don't fall for it.
"If you get one of these calls, go on social media, tell people about it. That's the only way we're going to stop it," Watson says.
