(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -- Monsoon storms. They have a history of leaving behind severe damage here in Arizona. They've brought destructive winds, caused flooding in homes and apartments, and, in many cases, shut down roadways.
"We have history here, so we know what areas and pockets of neighborhoods are hit the hardest throughout the year," said Felicia Thompson of the Phoenix Better Business Bureau.
[RELATED: 20 places in the Phoenix-area likely to see worst monsoon damage]
The Phoenix BBB says it's essential that consumers prepare for monsoon storms by reviewing their insurance coverage.
"In Arizona, flood insurance isn't always included in your general home insurance," Thompson explained. "It's an additional add-on; you have to make the decision if that's something you want to purchase."
[WATCH: Don't get soaked]
If you choose not to have flood insurance, any repairs could be out of your pocket. But how much does it cost? A typical flood-insurance policy can cost around $700 and covers your building and personal property.
[WATCH: Monsoon 2019: An Arizona Weather Authority Special]
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency's National Flood Insurance Program, just 1 inch of water can cause more than $25,000 in damage.
FEMA says about 20% of flood claims usually come from properties considered outside of flood zones.
"It's important to pay attention to where you live -- what part of the Valley -- and do that research," Thomason said. "And really check out what's happened in the last couple of years too."
[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Monsoon 2019]
If you sign up for flood insurance, keep in mind there's usually a 30-day waiting period before the policy becomes effective.
And remember, always take photos and videos of your belongings, and make sure to put your important papers in a safe place before disaster strikes.
[RELATED: Difference between flash flood watch and flash flood warning]
"We don't typically think of these things until a disaster hits or until we need them, but it's important to have all important documents related to your home, insurance policies in a safe place and you need to know where that place is and have access to if something does happen to your home," Thompson said.
[SLIDESHOW: Best of Arizona's 2018 monsoon]
FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT FLOOD INSURANCE
PHOENIX BBB: Preparing for and recovering from flooding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.