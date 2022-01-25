PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tiffani Cutting from Dewey-Humbolt pays her bills like a lot of people and she uses her computer instead of writing and mailing checks. "It's just easier," she told 3 On Your Side. "It's a lot quicker. You just go online and do it all at one time, so we don't have to worry about it."
But two months ago, Cutting says her husband made a big mistake paying their bills. He accidentally mixed up their $1,928.28 credit card payment with their $35 internet payment to CenturyLink. "So where did the money go? What happened?" 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper asked. Cutting replied, "$35 went to our credit card and $1,928.28 went to CenturyLink."
Cutting says they noticed the mistake a few hours later and their jaws dropped. "My husband went, 'Oh crap.' He then told me to call CenturyLink in the morning and tell them to send our money back," said Cutting.
She did just that. In fact, she's called a lot of times but can't get CenturyLink to return their $1,928.28. "I have called over 65 times. I have been hung up on. Then they'll say we'll send you a check in 10 days and then it's like 30 days and then they say they'll put it back into your account," she said.
For two months, Cutting has been inside her home waiting, waiting for her $1,928.28 to arrive. But instead, all she has is a credit on her CenturyLink account, indicating she's $1,928.28 ahead. "So your internet bill is like paid for the next 10 years?" Harper asked, chuckling. "Pretty much, yes," Cutting said.
3 On Your Side got involved and Harper got a hold of CenturyLink. After looking into the matter for me, they discovered the overpayment. In a statement to 3 On Your Side, CenturyLink said, "Thanks for bringing this to our attention. As soon as we were made aware of this, we reached out to our customer."
As for Cutting, she can expect a check for more than $1,900 any day now. 3 On Your Side will let you know when she gets it. "It means a lot. We're not rich. We need to have that money back," said Cutting. CenturyLink was great to work with and as soon as this viewer gets her money, Harper will let you know in a follow-up report."