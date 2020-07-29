3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Angie Easterday and her husband like to go on vacation and one trip they were looking forward to was a cruise down to Mexico.
"My husband has never been on a cruise before and I had been on one," Easterday told 3 On Your Side. "I was hoping he could have the same experience as I had."
Easterday booked a cruise with Carnival for just over $1,131. She paid the cruise line $400 as a down payment and over the next several months, she paid off the $731 balance using Carnival gift cards that she purchased at a nearby grocery store. With the upcoming cruise now paid for in full, Easterday says the trip was going to create some great memories.
"It really was. It was going to be our fourth anniversary and we were really looking forward to it," she said.
But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Carnival canceled Easterday's cruise. As a result, the cruise line returned her down payment.
"We did receive $400 back to one of our bank cards. It took a while but we did receive that and we're grateful for that," Easterday said.
However, the remaining $731 that Easterday paid for with gift cards has never been returned and she can't get answers from Carnival as to why. "It's very frustrating. It has caused a lot of stress on my husband and me both," Easterday said.
So, 3 On Your Side got involved and I asked Carnival to investigate. It did, and the company eventually discovered it had the wrong mailing address for Easterday and her husband.
With the correct address in hand, Carnival mailed Easterday $731 in gift cards, meaning she has all her money back. Easterday says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.
"We've been trying to get our money for so long. It took Gary Harper to get it back for us," she said.