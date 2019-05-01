MESA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ruth and George Berft are experienced world travelers.
The couple has visited 150 different countries, and they have a trip to Ireland coming up.
But it's a recent trip to Rio de Janeiro that seems to stick out in their minds. That's because in Rio, they were ripped off to the tune of nearly $1,800.
It started when their cruise ship docked in Rio and they asked a taxi driver to take them to a hotel.
"So, we handed him our credit card and he swiped it. And he handed me his phone and it said no connection or it didn't go through or something. So, he handed our credit card back, and we said, 'OK, we'll pay you cash when we get there,'” Ruth told 3 On Your Side.
The couple did, in fact, pay the taxi driver cash. But as they walked into the hotel moments later, Capital One Visa sent them an alert saying their account had a fraudulent charge for $511.
The Berfts say the only time they used their Capital One card in Rio was with that taxi driver, who just swiped their card and then claimed there was no connection.
“I said, 'We have to find a police station because it's only right that we turn him in,'" Ruth remembers telling her husband.
The couple filed a police report in Rio de Janeiro, which is in Portuguese. While they were submitting that report, a second fraudulent charge for just over $1,200 popped up on their Capital One account.
On the hook for more than $1,800, they disputed the two fraudulent charges over and over.
Fighting the charges for the past four months, they say Capital One keeps telling them that it "... found no indication of fraud..." and refused to permanently remove the charges from their balance.
"What does that say to you?" I asked.
“Well, it says they're accusing me of fraud," Ruth replied.
3 On Your Side got involved and we looked at the Capital One statement to see where those two charges originated. It said Mercado Pago, which is Spanish for payment market.
Googling that name, we learned that it's a mobile payment device that accepts credit cards just like the one that taxi cab driver reportedly used.
Mercado Pago's About page on Facebook describes it as, "La mayor plataforma de pagos on-line de latinoamérica." That translates to "The largest online payment platform in Latin America." (Think of it like PayPal, Square or Shopify.)
As a result, 3 On Your Side contacted Capital One. We asked them to look into the matter. They did, and within days, Capital One permanently removed the fraudulent charges totaling more than $1,800.
The Berfts say it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.
“Did you think I would be able to get the $1,800 removed?” I asked.
"We were hoping," George said, laughing.
“No, I thought you would,” Ruth chimed in, saying she had confidence.
By the way, Capital One thanked 3 On Your Side for bringing the issue to its attention. The credit card company blames the couple’s ongoing dispute with them as an “administrative error.”
