MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Dawn Ainger and her husband are snowbirds who spend their winters in Arizona and their summers in Iowa. It's been that way for 11 years, when Dawn first visited Phoenix and fell in love with Arizona's real estate. “So, I went and looked at houses and called my husband and said, 'Uh, we may need to look at a few houses because they're at a really good price," Dawn told 3 On Your Side.
During the six months they live in Mesa each year, Dawn says she relies on Cox Communications to provide cable TV, Internet service and a landline phone. "We've always had a really good relationship with Cox, with excellent customer service. And then 2020 hit."
So exactly what happened in 2020? Dawn says when she left for Iowa this year, she called Cox and had them put what's called a "seasonal hold" for all of her services. She's been doing that for a decade. "Normally, in the spring I call Cox and put my bundle package on a seasonal hold and when I come back in the fall I have it turned back on again," she said.
But when she returned to Arizona recently and called Cox, she got bad news. "Came back this fall to have it turned back on again and the Cox rep said, 'Uh, we forgot to turn it off. It's been on all summer."
And to make matters worse, Dawn's accountant has been paying for all those Cox services month after month even though her TV, Internet and phone were never used while she was gone.
After months of fighting with Cox to credit her account, Dawn stopped paying and contacted 3 On Your Side for help. “So, I keep getting bills and late notices and no credit. And that's when I decided to call Gary Harper and 3 On Your Side.
I asked Cox to look into Dawn's issue and when they did, they sent 3 On Your Side an email saying, "We profusely apologize to Mrs. Ainger..." They went on to say, "... we are happy to report that a $626.85 refund has been properly posted to her account.
Dawn says she owes it all to 3 On Your Side. "Gary Harper and his team got done in a couple of days what I couldn't do in a couple of months."
Cox Statement:
Our customer care teams, many that are working remotely during the pandemic, are working around the clock, with thousands of customers each day to respond to their requests, changes, new business installations and technical and billing issues and sadly, as much as we hate to say it, from time to time a few slip and are not properly completed.
We very much appreciate her business and hope that she enjoys her Internet, phone and cable TV bundled services from Cox. All of us at Cox- 3,100 strong in Arizona-are committed to living up to our customer’s expectations!