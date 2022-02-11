TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- At Arizona Golf Works in Tempe, there are two fitting bays for golf clubs. "We're going to make you hit a lot of golf balls, measure a lot of things with your swing," owner Bryce Browning said. It's how you get fitted for golf clubs, and it's how you know you're getting the real deal in a sport inundated with fakes.
According to the U.S. Golf Manufacturers Anti-Counterfeiting Working Group, also known as the Golf Group, there are an estimated 10 million fake or counterfeit golf club listings online at any given time. The Golf Group, which represents several of the largest golf manufacturers, was created to fight counterfeiting in the sport and raise awareness about the issue.
"We've confiscated 2 million counterfeit clubs," said Andrew Masterson, a spokesperson for the Golf Group. "We're making a dent, but unfortunately, every year, they're making new counterfeits. They're coming out with new websites to sell counterfeits. It's an ongoing issue."
In recent raids in China, investigators seized more than 21,000 counterfeit clubs and pieces of apparel, and nearly 52,000 fake trademark labels for companies like Titleist, TaylorMade, PXG, and Ping. "Many of them are very rudimentary. They look like they are operating out of a garage," Masterson told 3 On Your Side. "Unfortunately, every year, we find that consumers spend hundreds of millions of dollars on fake, counterfeit products. That doesn't just include clubs. That's balls, gloves, shoes, polos, pants, belts, everything -- even down to the grip of the club. These counterfeiters will make a fake of anything."
With counterfeit clubs come concerns about performance and safety. "These clubs are not going to perform anywhere near the same level as you would with real golf clubs that are made by professional golf manufacturers," Masterson said. "More importantly, there are safety issues. We've seen incidents where shafts will break in people's hands and where the golf club heads will fly right off."
To avoid counterfeit clubs, the Golf Group recommends buying clubs only from authorized sellers. Consumers should also watch out for websites that mimic legitimate manufacturers' sites and avoid clubs that are significantly cheaper than expected. "Almost all of the golf club manufacturers that you recognize would ship from the U.S., and if something ships from China, or if they say it's going to take weeks or months to go through customs, that's a telltale sign that it could be a fake," Masterson cautioned.
Over the years, Browning has spotted other telltale signs. Some are subtle, while others are more obvious. "Some of the counterfeits are really good and very hard to decipher," he said. "The font is off a little bit off. I've seen words spelled wrong. The colors are just off a little bit." Browning said he has had customers show up at Arizona Golf Works to get a club repaired, and he has to break the news that it is a fake. "You can't fix it," he said.