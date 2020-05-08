MESA, AZ (3 On Your Side) -- Jenna Mee and Anthony Natale were supposed to say their I do's last month, but they're now back to planning for their big day.
"It was obviously very sad," Mee said.
The couple's wedding was scheduled for April 19 at a garden space in the Valley. But the coronavirus pandemic changed everything and sent the couple scrambling to reschedule with the event venue, which they had already paid about $10,000.
"They've said that they're willing to work with us, but they haven't shown that they're willing to work with us," Mee said.
The couple originally chose the venue because of the outdoor space, and they wanted to maintain the same feel for the wedding, so they asked to change their date to April 2021. The venue refused unless the couple paid an extra $4,500 for peak-season pricing. That's not in the budget, so Mee and Natale requested a refund. After a lot of back and forth, the venue offered some money back.
"We want to have our dream wedding," Natale said. "I want to marry my best friend here, but when they take all your money, you don't have a backup plan, it leaves you just high and dry."
Across the country, brides and grooms and running into similar situations. Kim Horn, a master wedding planner, said couples must understand the contracts they've signed. The agreement will likely have two things -- a force majeure clause that protects a vendor from unforeseeable circumstances that prevent them from fulfilling a contract and a cancelation clause.
"When you have a cancelation, there are different things that will cost you money," Horn said. "If you change your date or if you have a postponement, that is something that is more flexible."
Flexibility will be paramount to replanning the perfect day, according to Horn.
"If you have to have a Saturday, why not have brunch?" she said. "Or if you're locked into peak season, try to move to either a Friday evening, if you want an evening, or move into a Sunday evening."
Mee says she and her fiancé have tried to compromise with the venue.
"None of this is their fault," she said. "The thing we're trying to get across is it's not our fault either."
3 On Your Side reached out to the wedding venue. They declined an interview but said they have offered the couple several solutions, but simply can't afford to "give away" peak-season dates in 2021. Management at the venue also added that they have reached successful agreements with other couples who were also impacted by coronavirus-related postponements.